BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The businesses of Gorgeous Washington Street are inviting community members to join them for a summer event.

On August 12, downtown Binghamton’s Washington Street will be hosting “Cinema Saturday” from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event is a free community block party and movie night featuring a variety of activities such as live music from five local artists, activities and games, food, and a special showing of The Sandlot at 8 p.m. Visitors will also be able to enjoy free popcorn and promotional food specials from the local restaurants on the street.

The event is part of an initiative to liven up downtown Binghamton by offering free community events for all to enjoy. The next Cinema Saturday is planned for September, though a specific date has not yet been set.

Participating restaurants include Craft Bar and Kitchen, Strange Brew, The Stone Fox, Binghamton Hots, and The Island Hut.