Downtown Binghamton businesses to hold “Ice Fest” next weekend

BINGHAMTON, NY – Several Binghamton businesses are holding a one-night event to bring people back to downtown.

The owners of the Colonial, Stone Fox, and Dos Rios will be hosting an event called Ice Fest next Friday, with ice sculptures being set up in front of their restaurants and other businesses down a stretch of Court Street.

The sculptures are being done by Stan Kolonko, owner of The Ice Farm in East Syracuse, with Kolonko planning on chiseling some sculptures on-site if the weather permits.

Jordan Rindgen says people haven’t been able to get out and enjoy themselves in a while, and that this seemed like a perfect way to embrace the season and circumstances.

“2020 was a tough year. People were cooped up for a long time. We’ve noticed that when outdoor dining ended, a lot of people stopped coming out. So, if we put on something where people can come outside and just be safe, have fun, and do something a little bit normal, it would be nice for the community,” says Rindgen.

Ice Fest will also feature live music, hot cocoa and chili, as well as a curling rink, which Rindgen is hopeful will fit on the patio at Stone Fox.

You can join in on the free festivities next Friday from 6 to 9.