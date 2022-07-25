BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – August’s First Friday Art Walk, presented by the Broome County Arts Council, will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Binghamton on August 5th.

Several galleries and creative spaces around downtown will be open for the public to enjoy on the first Friday night of August. Most of the 10 exhibits are also free to walk through.

Here is a list of participating locations:

Orazio Salati Studio and Gallery : Reclaiming After Life Wood carving reliefs by OMIT

: Reclaiming After Life Wood carving reliefs by OMIT Bundy Museum of History and Art : Art of Broken Things, by Bob Alan Bricks (3rd floor) and Tea & Cinema, by Rick Iacovelli (2nd floor)

: Art of Broken Things, by Bob Alan Bricks (3rd floor) and Tea & Cinema, by Rick Iacovelli (2nd floor) Binghamton Photo : Beauties & Bedlam, by Nox Images (Iris French and Mike Seman)

: Beauties & Bedlam, by Nox Images (Iris French and Mike Seman) Cooperative Gallery 213 : Growth Patterns / Familiar Spaces, by Diana Whitehead and Karen Fedczuk

: Growth Patterns / Familiar Spaces, by Diana Whitehead and Karen Fedczuk Garland Gallery: Live music with singer/songwriter Pat Raube & 30% OFF anything on the walls!

Live music with singer/songwriter Pat Raube & 30% OFF anything on the walls! Kilmer Mansion: Art and Music by Alex VanTassel w/ Members of the Fine Arts Society of the Southern Tier (5PM – 7:30PM)

Art and Music by Alex VanTassel w/ Members of the Fine Arts Society of the Southern Tier (5PM – 7:30PM) Muckles!: Art In Motion featuring an outdoor street exhibit with the CNY Porsche Club! A designated portion of State St. will be reserved for a safe & walkable exhibit of various Porsche models.

Art In Motion featuring an outdoor street exhibit with the CNY Porsche Club! A designated portion of State St. will be reserved for a safe & walkable exhibit of various Porsche models. Phelps Mansion Museum : Self Guided Mansion Tours

: Self Guided Mansion Tours Roberson Museum and Science Center : The Robersons, various historical belongings of Mr. and Mrs Roberson, with museum tours at 6PM and 8PM (Admission $4)

: The Robersons, various historical belongings of Mr. and Mrs Roberson, with museum tours at 6PM and 8PM (Admission $4) Whole in the Wall Restaurant: Dalgliesh Photography by Alexandria Dalgliesh (open until 8PM)

Dalgliesh Photography by Alexandria Dalgliesh (open until 8PM) First Friday Trolley Tour: Guided by local historians, learn about Binghamton’s architecture and public art! Leaves Phelps Mansion Museum at 6PM and 7PM. Free parking available at Phelps Mansion. Stops along the way include Lost Dog Cafe, Roberson Museum and Science Center, Bundy Museum and Kilmer Mansion.

The Broome County Arts Council hosts walks on the first Friday of April-October with support from the City of Binghamton, Visit Binghamton, and Wegmans.

You can view a map of all the open exhibits and get more information about the First Friday event here.