Double Jeopardy answer calls back Packers’ NFC Championship loss while Aaron Rogers hosts

FILE – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, file photo. Rogers was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

On Monday night, Aaron Rogers traded in his helmet for a suit on his first night hosting Jeopardy!

However, the Green Bay Packers quarterback wasn’t expecting one contestant’s Final Jeopardy answer.

In response to the question, “Accepting a Lifetime Achievement Emmy, he said, ‘Just take…10 seconds to think of the people to have helped you become who you are,'” one contestant answered, “Who wanted to kick that field goal?”

This is a reference to the Packers’ NFC Champion Game loss when the team decided to kick a field goal instead of going for it on 4th and goal, which lead to their loss instead of sending the game into overtime.

You can catch Rogers on Jeopardy! through April 16th.

You can watch the full clip, and unaired aftermath, here.