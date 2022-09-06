VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Construction of the Greenway mixed-use bike and pedestrian path is still underway, and the New York State Department of Transportation reminds the public that their safety is the top priority.

The DOT is asking people to heed warning signs and barricades along the Vestal Parkway in Binghamton and Vestal.

They say that many sections of Greenway may appear to be safe, but until the barricades and signage are removed, people should not enter those areas.

Traveling on incomplete sections of the path could delay its completion and lead to injuries.

Work on the path is anticipated to continue well into 2023, and will most likely be completed in the Spring or Summer, depending on how much work can be done throughout the Winter.