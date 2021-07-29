DOT looking to fill a number of open positions

BINGHAMTON, NY – The NYS D-O-T is looking for qualified individuals to hire in order to keep the Southern Tier motorists safe.

The New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner, Marie Therese Dominguez announced they it is currently looking to hire 57 full time employees.

Teaming up with the Department of Labor, there will be multiple virtual job fairs to help recruit workers as well.

Anyone hired will be trained on various types of heavy machinery for summer and winter.

Dominguez says the DOT staff is the heart and soul of everything it does.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity to begin a really rewarding career in public service and be apart of the team here at DOT to do the important work that really helps New Yorkers stay safe on our transportation system,” says Dominguez.

There are some requirements for anyone that may be interested in applying.

You must be 18, pass a physical and drug test, most positions require a valid, clean Class A or B commercial driver license, and more.

If you are interested visit DOT.NY.gov for more information.

It is looking to hire anyone in Elmira, Binghamton and all surrounding communities.