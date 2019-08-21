Dorchester Beach closed until further notice

WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. – Broome County has forbidden swimmers from using the beach at Dorchester Park because of a potentially dangerous algae bloom.

The Department of Parks and Rec closed the beach on Whitney Point Lake on Saturday as it seeks to determine the threat posed by the algae.

A sample of the water was sent to the Broome County Health Department for testing.

The beach will remain closed until further notice but swimming areas at other county parks, Greenwood in the Town of Nanticoke and Nathaniel Cole in Colesville, remain open.