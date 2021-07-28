Don’t Miss Out On This Civil War Event At The Phelps Mansion Museum.

News

by: Jackie Gillis

Posted: / Updated:
NewsChannel 34_566252264144846858

BINGHAMTION, NY- EJ Murphy will discuss the Destination Freedom: Underground Railroad Walking Tour of Waverly program as well as the Civil War era that connects Binghamton, Waverly, and the rest of Northeast Pennsylvania.

EJ Murph is an educator and public historian from Scranton, PA.

The event is taking place at the Phelps Mansion Museum in Binghamton this Saturday from 6-8 pm.

Tickets are $10 for non-members and $8 if you are a Phelps Mansion Museum member.

Tickets are available by phone, at the door or online at phelpsmansion.org/events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News