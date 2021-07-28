Don’t Miss Out On This Civil War Event At The Phelps Mansion Museum.

BINGHAMTION, NY- EJ Murphy will discuss the Destination Freedom: Underground Railroad Walking Tour of Waverly program as well as the Civil War era that connects Binghamton, Waverly, and the rest of Northeast Pennsylvania.

EJ Murph is an educator and public historian from Scranton, PA.

The event is taking place at the Phelps Mansion Museum in Binghamton this Saturday from 6-8 pm.

Tickets are $10 for non-members and $8 if you are a Phelps Mansion Museum member.

Tickets are available by phone, at the door or online at phelpsmansion.org/events.