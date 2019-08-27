Donors needed for Wednesday’s blood drive

BINGHAMTON N.Y-The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Binghamton Loyal Order of Moose are helping the Red Cross address an ongoing blood shortage.

They’re teaming up to host a blood drive tomorrow at the Moose Lodge at 224 Henry Street, just down the road from NYSEG Stadium.

Each donor will receive two tickets to a Rumble Ponies game next season and a $5 Amazon gift card.

The drive takes place from 1 to 5 Wednesday with members of the team present from 1 to 2.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800- Red Cross.
Walks ins are also welcome.

