OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Amongst all of the vendors in Owego this weekend, downtown shop owner, Lucy Silverstein, has donated her vendor space to a good cause.

Although she could use the space in front of her shop, The Left Bank, to sell her own items, Silverstein opts each year to dedicate the sought after space to a non-profit organization.

This weekend the Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church of Johnson City will occupy the storefront. Father Ted Czabala Jr. and several other parishioners will be on hand Friday and Saturday to collect donations in support of Ukrainians and the war relief efforts.

The church is accepting some of the following items: non-perishable food items, clothing for children (specifically socks and underwear), clothing for adults, toiletries, and cash donations.

A full list of items that can be donated is found on the church’s website at sacredheartucc.org

You can stop by and donate on Friday (6/17) from 3-10 p.m. and Saturday (6/18) from 10-5 p.m.

The Left Bank is located at 194 Front Street in Owego.