Donate Life flag helps raise awareness around organ donors

BINGHAMTON, NY – Advocates of organ donation are encouraging others to sign up to save a life.

Earlier this week, a flag was raised out side of Binghamton City Hall to bring awareness to National Donate Life Month.

This flag is a symbol of hope and healing one another.

New York is the 3rd highest in need of organ donors in the country, yet the state has the 2nd lowest rate of registered donors.

Charlotte Heil’s husband Joe was in desperate need of a liver transplant several years ago.

She says they are eternally grateful to the family of his organ donor.

“I saw our doctor in the nurses station and he kept looking in then talking to the nurse then looking in. He came in and said that Joe had gotten so sick that he was again #1 and they had a liver. An 18 year old died in a subway accident in New York City,” says Heil.

There was another patient at the hospital who also needed a transplant and ended up passing because she wasn’t able to get one in time.

Heil says if more people were registered maybe this wouldn’t have happened.

The event was hosted by Broome County Clerk Joe Mihalko who oversees the local D-M-V offices.

To register to become a donor, just visit your local DMV.