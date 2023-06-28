ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Rise-NY and the Endicott Police Department are giving victims of domestic violence a voice with the implementation of their new screening program.

The recent murder of a 3-week-old baby girl in the Town of Colesville reaffirmed the need for domestic violence resources in our area. The Endicott Police and Rise-NY have announced a new step in their partnership, the Lethality Assessment Program.

The Lethality Assessment Program is a tool consisting of 11 evidence-based questions that assess the risk of domestic violence after police respond to the scene of a call. If the victim is believed to be in danger and at risk of intimate partner homicide, police will contact a Rise representative. During the call, Rise will provide safety planning to ensure the victim’s safety for the next 24 hours as well as immediate access to shelter, advocacy, and counseling.

The program was created by the Maryland Network Against Domestic

Violence and is the leading program in fighting violence against women. It is practiced in several counties across New York and the United States but, this is the first time it is being implemented in Broome County.

Between 2016-2020, there were eight victims of domestic homicide reported in Broome County. Domestic homicides account for 14% of all reported homicides in New York State.

An advocate from Rise-NY has been employed with the Endicott Police Department since 2021. They train officers on how to provide advocacy to domestic violence victims. Their goals are to connect those in need with resources, promote higher accountability to abusers, and provide support to reduce repeat domestic calls.

Rise-NY is a domestic violence service committed to assisting individuals and families who are victims of abuse.

If you or a loved one is a victim of domestic violence text START to 88788 or call Rise’s domestic violence hotline at (607) 754-4340.