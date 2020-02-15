FRANKLIN, NY – A single complaint to police about a barking dog quickly turned into a dog-fighting bust in Franklin on Wednesday night.

41-year old Nasir Azmat was arrested after he was allegedly found holding 20 dogs, mostly pitbulls, in conditions that Delaware County Sheriff’s Officers described as deplorable.

Azmat is accused of training the dogs to fight, even going so far as to train them to attack people.

The dogs were seized and sent to shelters in Cooperstown and Broome County, as well as the Delaware Valley Humane Society in Sidney.

Shelter Manager Erin Insinga says dog fighting is a particularly heinous form of animal abuse.

“We will not tolerate animal abuse here. The voices of the Franklin 20, and all abused animals, will not go unheard,” said Insinga.

One of the dogs had to be put down because of how aggressive it was toward humans.

Azmat faces 41 charges of violating state animal fighting and animal cruelty laws.

He was released in accordance with new Bail Reform legislation, and given an appearance ticket.