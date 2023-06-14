SAYRE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Documentary “From Zero to a Hundred” based on local STEAM- based educational project, the Winners Circle Project, is premiering June 16 at the Sayre Theater.

The Winners Circle Project is a nonprofit organization designed to inspire students in the fields of science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The film follows the towns of Candor and Waverly as they build a high school student-led car racing organization.

The film shows how the program empowers high school students to develop important skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and teamwork.

Opening remarks start at 5:30 followed by the movie screening at 7.