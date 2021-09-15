Doctors with a Heart Day returns this Saturday

ENDWELL, NY – A local dentist office is giving back this Saturday.

The 26th annual Doctors With a Heart Day will be held at 2 Progressive Dental locations.

Dentists will be on hand to provide free care to those who need it, including any procedure that can be done in a day such as fillings, x-rays, cleanings and more.

Dentist Marcus Spera says that over 26 years, the company has provided over a million dollars of work.

This year there will be 50 volunteers helping out.

Spera has giving back is one of the best things you can do.

“I certainly see a lot of people who need a lot of work and not everybody can always afford it and times can be tough, I can’t fix a roof, I can’t fix a car, but I can fix your teeth. So if I can make it a little easier for someone to go throughout the day and provide for them and their family it makes me feel a lot better about myself too,” says Spera.

The event will take place from 8 to 12 at the Hooper Road, Endwell location and the Broa Street, Norwhich location.

It’s first come first serve, and Spera recommends getting there early as he says he’s seen people camp out in past years.