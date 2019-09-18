Doctors With a Heart Day brings free dental care for one day

BINGHAMTON N.Y -Some dentists will be taking time this weekend to brighten the smiles of those in need.

Progressive Dental is hosting its 24th annual Doctors with a Heart Day.

This Saturday, dentists at Progressive will provide dental services free of charge for those in need of care that can’t afford it.

They do anything that can be completed in a day from fill-ins, to extractions and cleanings.

Dentist and owner Sonny Spera says it’s his favorite day of the year.

“Just to be able to help a lot of people that we live with and their our neighbors. it’s just our way of being able to help those people out as best we can and make a difference in their life for one day,” says Spera.

Doctors with a Heart Day takes place this Saturday from 8 to noon.

The four participating Progressive Dental Locations are in Endwell, Kirkwood, Norwich and Montrose.

Spera says they’ll serve as many people as they can but it is first come, first serve.