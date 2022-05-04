BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s office is looking for a number of residents on outstanding warrants.

Every week, a new “featured warrant” gets shared with the community in an attempt to locate those who allegedly committed crimes.

Here are the top warrants in the county who still haven’t been caught.

Information provided by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website.

Broome County’s Most Wanted:

#10 – Gary Picott

Picott is about 6’1 and weighs about 220. He is bald with brown eyes. Picott is wanted for Violation of Probation: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

#9 – Diamond Santana

Santana is about 5’10 and weights 154 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. He is wanted for Criminal Mischief/Parole Violation

*Numbers 7 & 8 have been caught*

#6 – Anthony Cross

Cross is about 6’2 and weights 215 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. Cross is wanted for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Parole Violation and Burglary.

#5 – Nicholas Clancy

Clancy is 6 feet tall and weights 230. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He is wanted for tampering with evidence.

#4 – Roland Jenning Jr.

Jenning is 5’9 and weights 185 with brown eyes and black hair. He is wanted for a sex offender violation.

#3- Joshua Bonker

Bonker is 5’9 and weighs 295 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair, and is wanted for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

#2 – Nathan Mower

Mower is 5’11, weighing about 205 lbs. He has brown eyes and hair. Mower is wanted for Violation of Probation: Burglary.

#1 – Shandell Terry

Terry is the #1 most wanted suspect by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. He is 6’2 and weighs 212 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He is wanted for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.