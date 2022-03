BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on a DWI charge.

Robert Davis was last known to live at 3 Thorp Street in Binghamton.

He’s about 5’8, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Davis is asked to notify the Broome County Sheriff’s office, either electronically or by calling 778-1196 or 778-2923.