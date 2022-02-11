NEW YORK STATE – Governor Kathy Hochul lifted the face mask mandate on Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean you’re free to unmask everywhere.

The mask or vax mandate was put in place to combat the state’s “winter surge” as COVID-19 cases climbed.

Now, with the positivity rate, case number and hospitalizations swiftly declining, Hochul has alleviated the mandate at the state level, though businesses can still require it.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar lifted the mandate locally as well, including the requirement to be masked in all county office buildings.

Continued masking is still recommend by the CDC as the pandemic is still ongoing.

So, where do you have to mask?

*Masking is still required at:

-Schools

-Correctional Facilities

-Homeless Shelters

-Domestic Violence Shelters

-Public Transportation

-Day care centers

*This is not an exhaustive list. An unlisted business/organization may still require you to mask.