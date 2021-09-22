Do I have to quarantine if I’m vaccinated? Chenango County clarifies NYS COVID rules by vaccination status

Chenango County – As COVID-19 persists, Chenango County decided to clarify some of the “rules” regarding vaccinated and unvaccinated people and COVID-19 quarantine.
According to the county, NYS protocol is still in place. That means:
- Recommended testing regardless of vaccination status if symptoms are present
- Recommended testing 3-5 days after potential exposure
- Both unvaccinated and vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate
- Unvaccinated people living with a COVID-19 positive person are required to quarantine, however, fully vaccinated people in the same situation are not required to quarantine as long as symptoms don’t develop
Testing is not required (unless your employer requires it) but highly recommended.