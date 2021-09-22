Do I have to quarantine if I’m vaccinated? Chenango County clarifies NYS COVID rules by vaccination status

FILE – In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. Religious objections, once used only sparingly around the country to get exempted from various required vaccines, are becoming a much more widely used loophole against the COVID-19 shot. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Chenango County – As COVID-19 persists, Chenango County decided to clarify some of the “rules” regarding vaccinated and unvaccinated people and COVID-19 quarantine.

According to the county, NYS protocol is still in place. That means:

  • Recommended testing regardless of vaccination status if symptoms are present
  • Recommended testing 3-5 days after potential exposure
  • Both unvaccinated and vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate
  • Unvaccinated people living with a COVID-19 positive person are required to quarantine, however, fully vaccinated people in the same situation are not required to quarantine as long as symptoms don’t develop

Testing is not required (unless your employer requires it) but highly recommended.

