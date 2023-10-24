ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Motor Vehicles has made it easier for New York residents to complete the REAL ID and Enhanced ID applications without the need for repeat trips to a DMV office. The expanded online pre-screening tool allows applicants to submit the application, proof of identification, and residency documents to the DMV before visiting an office.

A DMV representative will review the paperwork and provide feedback to the applicant. The pre-screening tool will also be available for those applying for non-driver IDs or exchange out-of-state licenses.

“One and done, that’s what we’re aiming for,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “This process is extremely successful. Almost all the applicants who have used it – more than 97 percent – have been able to make only one visit to a DMV to finalize the application and get their photo taken. Here at DMV, we are reexamining and improving nearly every transaction so customers can get their business done faster and easier.”

New Yorkers are encouraged to get their REAL IDs before the federal REAL ID enforcement deadline on May 7, 2025. Starting on that date, anyone 18 and older flying domestically will need a REAL ID or a REAL ID-compliant document such as an Enhanced ID or a U.S. passport.

A REAL ID may also be required to enter certain federal buildings. New Yorkers whose license or ID is up for renewal can get a REAL ID at no additional cost beyond the renewal fee. Those looking to upgrade before it is time to renew will have to pay an extra $12.50. Customers will need a NY.gov ID account or use an existing account to begin the online application.

The REAL ID pre-screening transaction is currently available in the following counties: Albany, Broome, Bronx, Chautauqua, Chemung, Clinton, Columbia, Dutchess, Erie, Franklin, Kings, Madison, Nassau, New York, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange, Oswego, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, St. Lawrence, Suffolk, Tompkins, Wayne, and Westchester. New Yorkers residing in other counties can still utilize the online tool to identify the proper documents to bring to the DMV.