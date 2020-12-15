Distrust of the COVID-19 vaccine grows in the African American community

There is major concern tonight over distrust with the COVID-19 vaccine in the African American community.

NewsChannel 34’s Reshad Hudson shows us how these issues date back decades to what was known as the Tuskegee syphilis study.

{Rep. Andre Carson, D-IN} “There are deep levels of suspicion particular in the Black community, rightfully so.”

INDIANA CONGRESSMAN ANDRE CARSON SAYS A DECADES OLD CONCERN FOR AFRICAN AMERICANS IS COMING TO THE SURFACE AS THE GOVERNMENT ENCOURAGES WIDESPREAD VACCINATION.

{Rep. Andre Carson, D-IN} “If you look at the Tuskegee experiment, and other issues where African Americans have been targeted.”

BEGINNINING IN 1932, 600 BLACK MEN WERE MISLED INTO PARTICIPATING IN A STUDY ABOUT THE EFFECTS OF UNTREATED SYPHILIS. THE STUDY WENT ON FOR DECADES.

EVEN AFTER EFFECTIVE TREATMENTS BECAME READILY AVAILABLE.

WHILE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ACKNOWLEDGES THE MISTRUST THE EXPERIMENTS CREATED, OFFICIALS SAY OVERCOMING THOSE CONCERNS WILL BE KEY TO FIGHTING THE PANDEMIC.

{Dr. Jerome M. Adams, Surgeon General} “We need to explain and demonstrate all that has been done to address these wrongs.”

U.S. SURGEON GENERAL JEROME ADMAS SAYS HE AND THE SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES ALEX AZAR PLAN TO LAUNCH CAMPAIGNS TO GET MINORITY POPULATIONS ALREADY DISPROPORTIONATELY AFFECTED BY THE PANDEMIC EDUCATED ON THE VACCINE.

{Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services} “We really want to make sure that people in those highly impacted communities get vaccinated and have trust in the vaccines.”

TO HELP BUILD THAT TRUST FORMER PRESIDENTS BARACK OBAMA, GEORGE W. BUSH AND BILL CLINTON ARE ALL VOLUNTEERING TO RECEIVE THEIR VACCINES ON CAMERA.

IN WASHINGTON, I’M RESHAD HUDSON.