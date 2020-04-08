District Attorney Mike Korchak responds to call for Broome County Jail inmate release

BINGHAMTON, NY – With news that there’s been a spike in coronavirus cases inside the Broome County Jail, there are growing calls from activist groups to release at-risk inmates and those convicted on low-level offenses.

NewsChannel 34 spoke with Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak today who says the ultimate decision on letting inmates out rests with the judges who sentenced them.

However, he says the protocol typically begins with a defense attorney petitioning the court.

Korchak says there have been several cases brought by attorneys since the pandemic began and that his office has supported some and opposed others.

He estimates that a handful, maybe five, have received early release.

Yesterday, Sheriff Dave Harder confirmed that there have been 10 total positive cases in the jail so far, six corrections officers and four inmates.