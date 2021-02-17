District Attorney Mike Korchak reflects on a year in office

BINGHAMTON, NY – After being sworn into office last January, Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak reflected back on his first year in office.

Korchak was sworn in on New Year’s Day 2020, with the COVID pandemic bursting on the scene just two months later.

Coming into office, he worked on Bail Reform and Discovery Reform, as well as the ongoing opioid battle within the county, citing the dangers of those who need treatment that aren’t getting it due to COVID.

Korchak also stated a back log of cases that need to go in front of the Grand Jury, and the inability to hold felony trials with jurors all due to COVID protocols as major challenges.

However, he said there appears to be hope that those cases can begin being heard soon.

“Judges in county court have already informed us that they’ll be scheduling three trials for one day. If one case is resolved, the next case will be up. If that case gets resolved, then the third case will be up. So, we don’t want to lose jury trial dates. Everyone is entitled to their day in court, and a jury of their peers,” says Korchak.

As a member of the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Steering Committee, Korchak also spoke about the push for police reform within Binghamton.

He said they’ve been getting feedback from the community, and are using it to make the necessary changes.

Korchak also added that the D-A’s office is in the process of hiring an individual who works in the mental health field to help with training for police officers and investigators in how to deal with a mental health crisis.