BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The dispute over who has the authority to appoint a 6th district Binghamton City Councilperson is headed to court.

Both Republican Mayor Kraham and the Democrats who control Council claim they should decide who fills the seat temporarily after Republican incumbent Phil Strawn and Democratic challenger Rebecca Rathmell finished in an unprecedented 550 to 550 tie.

So far, each side has appointed and sworn in their candidate, while Council refuses to seat Strawn and city department heads refuse to answer questions from Rathmell.

Now, the Kraham administration has filed a lawsuit, and the matter will be decided by State Supreme Court Judge Joe McBride.

The hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Both sides have retained outside council as newly appointed city attorney Sophie Bergman represents both sides according to the city charter.