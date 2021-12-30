SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Disney on Ice will return to the Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial starting Dec. 30, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022.

Mickey Mouse is joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy on an adventure to recall his favorite Disney memory — all with the help of children in attendance.

Other Disney characters such as Moana, Anna, Elsa, and more will involve kids and parents on adventures for a fun-filled family event throughout the night.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Show dates and times listed below:

Thursday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1 at 12 p.m., 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2 at 12 p.m., 4 p.m.

The show will follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state, and local guidelines. For more information on safety policies, including face covering and entry requirements, which are subject to change, visit the venue site.