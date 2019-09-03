Disney faces backlash after leaving employees on Castaway Cay in the wake of Dorian

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at 17:00 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, churning over the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas on Sunday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, its 185 mph winds ripping off roofs and tearing down power lines as hundreds hunkered in schools, churches and other shelters. (NOAA via AP)

The Disney Cruise Line is facing backlash after its decision to leave cast members on Castaway Cay during Hurricane Dorian.

Castaway Cay, located in the Bahamas, didn’t get hit with as much force as other areas, located around 40 miles from the first hit.

97 employees were left on the island, despite distress from families.

On Monday, Disney posted the following:

“Some of our crew remained on the island and their care and safety is our highest priority. As forecasted, sustained winds on the island did not extend beyond tropical force strength and our crew has returned to their living quarters after spending a few hours in our storm shelter yesterday. Our thoughts continue to be with the people in areas of The Bahamas that are being impacted by this storm and we stand ready to contribute to recovery efforts.”

The issue came to light in a now-deleted tween from a user named Meg Green:

“My sister is stuck in the middle of a Cat 5 hurricane. We were told they would evacuate and they didn’t. Left them behind!! Why??”

Nevertheless, Disney stands by their decision.