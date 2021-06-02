Discussing Chenango County’s economic future

BINGHAMTON, NY – U-S Senator Chuck Schumer made his annual visit to Chenango County yesterday to discuss federal assistance to the county.

It was Schumer’s first visit since becoming Majority Leader in January.

Schumer discussed details about the impact of the American Rescue Plan.

The Southern Tier alone is expected to see approximately 334 million dollars in stimulus funding.

That includes over 9 million for Chenango County, $720,000 for Norwich, $400,000 for Oxford and $550,000 for Greene.

One of Schumer’s priorities is improving high-seed internet access for rural areas.

“We say that every home in America, including every rural home should get broadband. The Federal Government would help subsidize that last mile which makes it so difficult for rural broadband. It’s modeled on Franklin Roosevelt, he said in the 1930’s, that every home should get electricity, it’s a necessity,” says Schumer.

Other priorities for Schumer are making sure the U.S. Department of Agriculture ramps up its outreach efforts to New York Farmers.

After being hit hard by the pandemic, Chenango Memorial Hospital is receiving 9 million in funding.



Lastly, schools in Chenango County received funding to prepare for a safe reopening.