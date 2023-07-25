(WIVT/WBGH) The New York State Division of Human Rights has awarded compensation to victims across the state.

Governer Kathy Hochul announced on July 25 that nearly $7 million has been awarded in the Fiscal Year 2023 to over 1,000 victims facing discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodation. This is the highest total compensation in the past six years and is a 7.4% increase from the 2022 year. In addition, the Division issued $269,000 in fines against employers, housing providers, and businesses for discriminatory practices and policies.

“Securing this funding furthers our efforts to help victims seek the justice they deserve and make New York a safer state for all,” Governor Hochul said. “Ruthless employers, housing providers, and businesses need to be held accountable for their discriminatory practices, and victims of discrimination deserve to feel heard and seen.”

The Division of Human Rights is the agency charged with enforcing the State’s Human Right Law and investigating discrimination complaints filed by New Yorkers. In addition to investigations, the Division can impose fines and obtain monetary damages for those whose rights have been violated. The Division also negotiates additional remedies including policy change, training, and modifications for accessibility.

“Under our State’s Human Rights Law, every New Yorker has the equal opportunity to enjoy a full and productive life. When discrimination occurs – whether in housing, education or employment – that right and opportunity is taken away. As the enforcement agency for our state’s Human Rights Law, we will continue to empower the public through educational outreach and use every tool at our disposal to ensure that every New Yorker is treated lawfully and fairly,” said Maria Imperial, Division of Human Rights Commissioner.

Case examples of discrimination across the state included:

A salesperson at a Long Island trucking and logistics firm was awarded $24,435 after being found to have experienced age discrimination. The employer pressured her to retire early, made derogatory comments about her ability to learn due to her age, and ultimately replaced her with a younger employee during a restructuring. The Division also imposed a civil fine of $10,000 on the company.

A Rochester woman who worked as a landscaper at a power plant alleged that she experienced discrimination and termination due to her sex and disability. The complainant alleged that her company sought to replace female landscapers with male workers, and that it forced her off the job by refusing to reasonably accommodate lifting restrictions that arose from a back condition. The complaint was settled for a total of $120,000.

A Long Island man who worked as a manager at a logistics and shipping company alleged that he faced discrimination and harassment because he is African-American, an Army reservist, and experienced post-traumatic stress disorder. The complainant alleged that he reported misconduct by subordinates, and then was terminated as a result of his report whereas other white managers were not. The complaint was resolved in a settlement of $46,000.

A Queens man living in an apartment building alleged that his landlord denied him the opportunity to keep an emotional support dog and attempted to evict him, despite providing documentation from a medical professional on his need for this accommodation. The complaint was settled for $19,000.

New York was the first state in the nation is enact a Human Rights Law which gives every citizen an equal opportunity to live a productive, enjoyable life. The New York State Human Rights Law prohibits discrimination in housing, employment, education, credit, and places of public accommodation, among other areas of jurisdiction, based upon age, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, military status, disability, pregnancy-related condition, domestic violence victim status, familial status, or any other protected class. This law is enforced by the Division of Human Rights.

