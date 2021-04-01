Discrimination lawsuit filed against Reynolds Pointe

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Fair housing organizations have filed a lawsuit against the owners of a Johnson City senior apartment complex for allegedly discriminating against the disabled.

CNY Fair Housing in Syracuse and 4 other organizations are suing Clover Group, owners of Reynolds Pointe in JC for violating the federal Fair Housing Act.

The agencies allege that Clover discriminated against those with legitimate disabilities, such as arthritis, pleurisy, and COPD, by charging them additional fees for assigned parking spaces and first floor apartments.

The organizations say the violations occur at Reynolds Pointe and nearly 40 other senior housing complexes in New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Messages left for the Clover Group, which is based near Buffalo, were not returned.