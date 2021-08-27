Discovery Center to unveil new police car exhibit in memory of fallen officer D.W. Smith

BINGHAMTON, NY – Saturday is a special day at the Discovery Center.

The museum will open a special new exhibit in the Story Garden, in honor of fallen Johnson City Police Officer D.W. Smith.

The exhibit features Smith’s decommissioned police car, as well as a mock police station.

The project, which has been going on for 2 years, brought together members of the community from the BOCES students who constructed the car’s shelter and station, to the college students who helped make the car safe and child friendly.

President of the PBA and Johnson City Police Detective Joshua Bilek says he’s happy to see the car put to use.

“To us it’s more than just a police car. There’s a lot of significance behind the police car, it was D.W’s cruiser, we used it after and it was actually the first police car I ever rode it when I started at the Police Department so it means a lot to me personally,” says Bilek.

One of the goals of the exhibit is to help educate children about the roles police play.

Executive Director for the Discovery Center Brenda Myers says she’s excited to add police to the list of professions children can play as.

“The other thing is, is that our displays make sure that our children are smarter and wiser and kinder than we are, so that each one of these displays is set up so that they can explore and learn about their community,” says Myers.

The dedication will take place at 10:30 at the Discovery Center tomorrow.

Saturday is also truck day, and kids can have a chance to check out a variety of big trucks set up in the parking lot.