BINGHAMTON, NY – The Discovery Center has confirmed that it has no plans of moving anywhere anytime soon with the signing of a lease extension with the city.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham visited the interactive children’s museum today to announce a 25 year extension of the lease.

The city owns the facility and Ross Park where it is located.

The deal is similar to the one announced last year with the museum’s neighbor, the Ross Park Zoo.

In exchange for the rent-free lease, the Discovery Center agrees to cover the cost of operating and maintaining the 22 thousand square foot facility.

The city will set aside $10,000 each year toward a capital improvement fund.

Executive Director Brenda Myers says the extension will create 25 more years of cherished childhood memories.

“We hear every day about those special memories. I get the requests, ‘Is the bubble still there? Can I go to the supermarket?’ This has a long history and a beautiful tradition in our community,” says Myers.

Myers says the stability of the lease helps the museum when it’s applying for government and foundation grants.

She says the Discovery Center plans to start bringing in touring exhibitions to complement its permanent exhibits.

And there are additional upgrades and additions planned for the outdoor Story Garden in the near future.

Meanwhile, Kraham says the city is planning to hire an engineering firm to design improvements to the overall park, including the trail system in the hillside above the zoo and the relocation and renovation of the historic carousel.