Discovery Center opens kid-friendly art gallery

BINGHAMTON, NY – One of tomorrow’s First Friday exhibit features some very special artists.

For the first time, the Discovery Center will have its own exhibit featuring its brand new kid-friendly gallery.

All of the artwork was created by kids in the after school, pre-K and preschool programs using supplies such as finger paint, watercolor, markers and more.

The pieces are all hung at their eye level.

Art Enrichment Coordinator Jessica Petrylak says it’s important that kids feel important and successful having their artwork in a show.

“I genuinely, I love their artwork so much and I’m so happy that we get to showcase it because it’s just so creative and different from adult artwork,” says Petrylak.

The exhibit will be open from 5 to 7 tomorrow.

They plan to be open the first and third Friday of the month.

The museum will also be open during that time as well.