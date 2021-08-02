Discovery Center offers “An Evening of Wine and Roses” for adults

BINGHAMTON, NY – Adults looking for some alone time away from their children can head on over to the Discovery Center this Thursday.

The Discovery Center is hosting its 6th annual Garden Party called “An Evening of Wine and Roses.”

It’s their way of celebrating the Story Garden’s 14th anniversary.

There will be local and Finger Lakes wineries, local breweries, and samplings from local restaurants.

Cheryl Dutko, the Interim Executive Director at the Discovery Center, says she’s happy to bring this event back after not being able to have it last year.

“There’s music, raffle baskets, it’s just a fun, relaxing evening and you get to enjoy the Story Garden,” she says.

The event will also be an opportunity to introduce the organization’s new Executive Director to the community.

Brenda Myers’ first day is Wednesday.

The Evening of Wine and Roses takes place from 6 to 8 this Thursday.

Dutko says it will be outside in the garden as long as it doesn’t rain.

Tickets are $30 now and $35 if you get them the day of the event.