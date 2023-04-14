BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It was storytelling with a purpose at the Discovery Center in Binghamton today.

Several guest readers, including Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar, took part in the 4th annual Read-A-Thon today.

The readers choose their favorite book to read and set up fundraising pages to collect donations for the Discovery Center.

Executive Director Brenda Myers says the effort has already raised over $6,000.

“This is the opportunity for people to help us with some of the fundraising in a nontraditional way. And it’s amazing how many of our readers will come with their children and grandchildren and they will all join in the reading. So I think that makes family fun for everybody.”

Marcie Goodwin read a story with her grandchildren in attendance.

The Read-A-Thon continues tomorrow from 10 until 2 and will include a book in Spanish.