Discovery Center holds annual book fest

BINGHAMTON, NY- The Discovery Center is eager to hold their annual Book Fest this Saturday.

The event is free of charge for anyone who can present a valid library card, and will have help for anyone interested in signing up for one at the event.

Activities include local artist Ann Marie Pellegrino unveiling Blossom the Bulls new makeover, a matador played by a local actor reading The Story of Ferdinand authored by Munro Leaf, and crafts for children to make their own books alongside Local author and artist, Kristen Nicole Mann.

Located inside of the Discovery Centers hands-on museum, the activities will begin at 10am, and will end at 1pm.