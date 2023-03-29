BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Discovery Center is honoring the sponsor of a very popular exhibit that has educated and entertained kids for generations.

The Discovery Center presented Weis Markets with a “Blossom Award” today.

The award is named for the Center’s iconic bull statue and recognizes organizations for their generous support of the interactive children’s museum.

Weis has been supporting the grocery store since 2009, when it entered the Greater Binghamton markets with the purchase of Giant Markets.

Prior to that, the kids supermarket was sponsored by Giant.

It includes kids-sized shopping carts, various food departments and checkout aisles with working bar code scanners.

Weis District Manager Kevin Roach says his staff keep the products fresh and updated for the kids.

“To have it on such a scale, for them to come in and be part of a grocery store, a smaller sized version, and for them to be able to go through and pick their own stuff, I think it’s awesome.”

Meanwhile, the Discovery Center staff is busy preparing for “Hippity Hop into Spring” this Saturday.

The Egg-stravaganza features an egg-citing egg hunt plus egg decorating demonstrations and a display of decorated eggs from around the world.

There are 2 sessions from 10 to 12:30 and from 1 to 3:30.

Reservations are required and can be made at thediscoverycenter.org.