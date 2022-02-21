BINGHAMTON, NY – The Discovery Center welcomed in children today for a day of arts and crafts, and learning about our country’s history.

The Discovery Center was decorated in red, white, and blue in honor of Presidents Day.

Anyone that attended was able to meet a chicken, see how you measure up to honest Abe and much more.

Each station had pictures of past presidents with a little bit about them as well.

Executive Director, Brenda Myers, says it’s always nice when children have off from school so the Discovery Center can host a special event.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate traditions and to think about our country. We do have our voting booth here today which is such an important part of our democracy and there they will be picking out their favorite ice creams today,” says Myers.

Eleanor Roosevelt even made an appearance to tell the story of President Roosevelt’s and her dog, Fala.

Myers added there was a scavenger hunt and other hands-on events that helped children learn about the history of our presidents.