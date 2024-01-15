BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Kids were invited to play and learn about Martin Luther King Junior’s legacy up at the Discovery Center.

Earlier today, children and their families visited the Discovery Center on their day off to engage in fun activities and to learn about why we celebrate Martin Luther King Junior.

Some of the activities included coloring peace doves, popping a prejudice balloon, a scavenger hunt with key words from Doctor King’s “I have a dream” speech, and more.

The Assistant Executive Director of The Discovery Center Cheryl Dutko says goal of the activities was to teach kids about topics such as civil rights, prejudice, bullying and social justice.

She says the Discovery Center has been opening its doors and celebrating MLK day for over twenty years. Dutko believes it’s vitally important for children to learn about who Martin Luther King was and what he stood for.

“This morning I had a little one who was like ‘I don’t know who he is’, so we like to teach about who he was, what he did for our country and for peace and hope that they come away with learning a little something as they play.” says Assistant Executive Director Cheryl Dutko

Dutko says that there was a line of families out the door, despite the freezing weather. Dutko says that in total, more than 300 people participated in the event. There was another activity called “Walk in his footsteps.” The kids took turns rolling a giant game dice and moving from space to space with each one containing a fact about MLK’s legacy.