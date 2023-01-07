BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier recently received a $50,000 grant from the New York State Council of the Arts.

The grant is part of a historic $90 million state investment that help a record number of artists and organizations across New York State.

Discovery Center Executive Director Brenda Myers spoke on the impact of the investment.

“The creative arts are critical to the development of children. The Discovery Center is dedicated to ensuring children have a wide-range of learning experiences with visual and performing arts. The support we receive through NYSCA ensures these experiences are available for children and families throughout our community.”

For more information on the Discovery Center and what it offers, visit thediscoverycenter.org.