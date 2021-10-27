Discovery Center and Ross Park Zoo to hold “Halloweekend” events

BINGHAMTON, NY – Halloween is right around the corner, and for the first time the Discovery Center and Ross Park Zoo are doing a joint Halloweekend event.

This event is open to all ages and is taking place both Saturday and Sunday.

Costumes are encouraged as there will be a costume contest both days at noon in the zoo’s amphitheater.

There will also be make and take crafts, pumpkin painting, food, a dj, educational booths and more.

Halloweekend is from 11 to 3 both days.

Reservation is required and tickets are limited, to purchase visit rossparkzoo.com.

