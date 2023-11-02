GROTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The NY Citizen Preparedness Training Program is coming to Groton.

The state-wide initiative, operated by the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps, will be held in the town on Tuesday, November 14.

The training prepares residents on how to prepare for, respond to and recover from any type of disaster or emergency. Residents are led through this free training by members of the New York National Guard.

“This training provides an excellent introduction to responding to a natural or human-caused disaster,” said Community Preparedness Coordinator for Tompkins County Emergency Response Geoff Dunn. “It’s a great opportunity to learn how to properly develop family emergency plans and stock up on supplies.”

As part of the training, each participating family will receive a NYS Disaster Preparedness kit which contains supplies like a First Aid Kit and a Flashlight to aid in emergency response.

The event is set to begin at 6:00 pm at the Groton Junior/Senior High School in the town. Registration is required to participate in the event, and can be done here.