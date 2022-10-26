BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome-Tioga BOCES is partnering with local employers to establish more opportunities for people with disabilities to join the labor force.

Disability Mentoring Day was organized by the Broome-Tioga Disability Awareness Committee.

It gives students an opportunity to visit one of 11 job sites across the region including Wegmans, Raymond and Willow Run Foods.

Before touring the businesses, the committee held a breakfast with keynote speaker Rose Eccleston.

Eccleston is a graduate of BOCES and Chenango Valley High School who participated in Project Search in which she got to get hands-on job experience at Lourdes Hospital.

Rose Eccleston said, “It’s a great program with great responsibilities and a great way to navigate through a hospital. And to learn if you get lost, then it’s okay and you’ll find your way.”

Community Options and ACCES-VR helped Eccleston use the floral design training she had received at BOCES in getting a job in the flower department at Price Chopper.

The committee provided awards today to its sponsors including NBT Bank, BC Transit, ACHIEVE and BOCES.