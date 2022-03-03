BINGHAMTON, NY – With the beginning of Lent yesterday comes a season of self-sacrifice for many Christians, but also the opportunity to indulge in some annual traditions.

DiRienzo’s Bakery and Deli on Henry Street in Binghamton is bringing back its Lenten fish fry’s on Wednesdays to complement its year-round fried fish on Fridays.

DiRienzo sells only cold water Atlantic caught cod and haddock by the pound.

Then customers can purchase sides to make a dinner or pay $1.25 to make it into a sandwich with lettuce, tomato, tartar and, of course, DiRienzo’s fresh-baked sub roll.

President Tony DiRienzo hopes people are ready to venture out again.

“Ash Wednesday used to be my best time. The first week of Lent we would probably sell 1000 pounds. Last couple years it was 400, 500. Now, today with everything loosening up, masks and maybe people getting out more, I went back to the thousand hoping that. I’d rather be able to get that for the people rather than then refusing them,” says DiRienzo.

DiRienzo is third generation of his family at the bakery.

He says the fried fish has been known to sell out in the past, so if you’re planning to come late in the afternoon, it may be best to call and reserve ahead of time.

The number is 724-1728.

DiRienzo’s is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 to 6.