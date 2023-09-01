BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – This Saturday, the Virgina Cavaliers will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in a college football game at 12 p.m. In addition, the Boise State Broncos will be at the Washington Huskies at 3:30 p.m.

The games will be exclusively broadcast on WIVT-TV, but since WIVT-TV was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 1 (800)531-5000 and demand that they restore WIVT-TV to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WIVT-TV has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

WIVT-TV is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, WIVT-TV broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game such as House of Reardon.

WIVT-TV’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 1 (800)531-5000 and complain.