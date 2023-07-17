SYRACUSE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The State Fair is bringing the Mesozoic Era to upstate New York for families to roam amongst dinosaurs as they enjoy the event.

Dinosaur Expedition, presented by Immersive Productions, will be joining the New York State Fairgrounds starting on August 23. Featuring over 60 true-to-life size prehistoric life-like dinosaurs, the structures range from only three feet tall to over 80 feet long. Visitors will be able to walk through the indoor experience at their own pace, taking in the wonders of the dinosaurs, including Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Brachiosaurus, and Stegosaurus.

“With moving heads, necks, tails and wings, mouths that open and close, blinking eyes and sounds that mimic breathing movements, these creations have such stunning, advanced animatronic features that visitors will feel like they are really walking among the dinosaurs,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “We are thrilled to be able to partner with Immersive Productions to enhance The Fair’s family-friendly options by hosting this stunning exhibit, which is sure to be a place where many memories are made this summer.”

The exhibit is free with admission to the fair and features a variety of interactive components including a story time and a fossil dig. Guests will also be able to enjoy photo ops and selfie spots, a dinosaur band, and a dinosaur dance party.

The exhibit is open every day during the fair from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. A designated sensory friendly hour is hosted from 10 to 11 a.m.

For more information on the Dinosaur Exhibition and to see a full lists of events and attractions for the New York State Fair visit nysfair.ny.gov.