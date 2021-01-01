Digital Exclusive: Meet the New Year’s babies born across the region

News

by: Madonna Mantione

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Local hospitals rang in the new year with very special deliveries on the first day of 2021.

At St. Luke’s, Phylicia Young-Johnson and Tarrell Johnson welcomed baby girl Tevanna Johnson at 12:01 a.m.

Phylicia-Young Johnson and Tarrell Johnson with baby girl Tevanna

At Moses Taylor Hospital, Jamie and Jared Eigen of South Abington welcomed their first child, Bryson Michael, at 12:40 a.m.

Jamie and Jared Eigen with baby boy Bryson Michael

At Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, Letoka McCann and Tylor Roming of Catasauqua welcomed baby girl Astraea at 5:10 a.m.

Lekota McCann and Tylor Roming with baby girl Astraea

At Wayne Memorial Hospital, Kayla and Steven Schariest of Hawley welcomed Carter Schariest at 5:50 a.m.

Kayla and Steven Schariest with baby boy Carter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News