Digital Exclusive: Meet the New Year’s babies born across the region

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Local hospitals rang in the new year with very special deliveries on the first day of 2021.
At St. Luke’s, Phylicia Young-Johnson and Tarrell Johnson welcomed baby girl Tevanna Johnson at 12:01 a.m.
At Moses Taylor Hospital, Jamie and Jared Eigen of South Abington welcomed their first child, Bryson Michael, at 12:40 a.m.
At Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, Letoka McCann and Tylor Roming of Catasauqua welcomed baby girl Astraea at 5:10 a.m.
At Wayne Memorial Hospital, Kayla and Steven Schariest of Hawley welcomed Carter Schariest at 5:50 a.m.