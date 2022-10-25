VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A new Dick’s Sporting Goods store is celebrating it’s grand opening this weekend on the Vestal Parkway.

Dick’s Warehouse Sale Store opened a couple of weeks ago in the Parkway Plaza, but this weekend they are making things official.

Doors will open on Friday, October 28th, at 9 a.m. to kick off the celebration. Customers can visit the grand opening website and receive a coupon for $10 off their purchase of $50 or more.

Throughout the weekend, there will be a kids coloring station and outdoor games in front of the store.

On Saturday (Oct. 29) and Sunday (Oct. 30), the first 100 adults in line will receive a free mystery gift card. Every gift card is a winner, but you could win up to $500.

The store opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Dick’s, this new store will offer top-notch merchandise at a discounted price.

“The store will offer new weekly markdowns and arrivals on top brands, so there is always a diverse assortment to choose from. To make shopping even easier, the apparel departments are organized by size and color.”

The warehouse is located at 3120 Vestal Parkway East, Unit 6, near Target.