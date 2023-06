APALACHIN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Round 1 of the 2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open is just days away and the field for the tournament has been finalized with the playing of the qualifiers on Tuesday.

Brad Adamonis (-5), Alan McLean (-5) and Tim Ailes (-4) qualified for the tournament.

Ailes won a 5-person tiebreaker with a final score of -4 to earn the final spot in the tournament.