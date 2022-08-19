ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Day one has come to a close at the 2022 Dick’s Sporting Good Open. Darren Clarke, Jim Furyk and Vijah Singh sit atop the leaderboard at 7-under.

Singh was one of the later tee times, at 1 p.m., but he gave the fans a show this afternoon and then met his two co-leaders in the clubhouse.

Here is today’s full top 10:

T1 – Darren Clarke (-7)

T1 – Jim Furyk (-7)

T1 – Vijay Singh (-7)

T4 – Padraig Harrington (-6)

T4 – Duffy Waldorf (-6)

T6 – Ernie Els (-5)

T6 – Mike Wier (-5)

T6 – Jobe Brandt (-5)

T6 – Y.E. Yang (-5)

T10 – 7 players (-4)

Check out News Channel 34’s Brian Rudman’s full highlights above.